Families Of Rescued Oyo Pupils Speaks On Them Returning To Schools

Parents and relatives of pupils abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have expressed reluctance to return the children to the affected schools following their 56-day ordeal in captivity.

Although the families thanked God, the Federal Government, security agencies and others involved in securing the victims’ release, they said the experience had left lasting psychological scars.

Some of the parents, who spoke with Vanguard, said they were considering enrolling their children in other schools unless the authorities provided convincing guarantees that the affected institutions and surrounding communities were now safe.

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, when armed men attacked Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esiele; Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; and L.A. Primary School, Ahoro-Esiele, near Ogbomoso.

The attackers took away 39 pupils and seven teachers, including a school principal.

The victims were reportedly held in forests around the Old Oyo National Park for 56 days before security forces secured the release of the survivors.

Two teachers were killed during the incident, while the remaining victims were eventually rescued.

Families Consider Alternative Schools

Despite the successful rescue, some relatives said the prolonged captivity had changed their perception of the schools’ safety.

They explained that many families had almost lost hope of seeing their loved ones alive, adding that it would be difficult to send the children back without visible improvements in security.

One of the relatives, Fausat Akindele, said parents needed to be reassured before allowing the pupils to resume.

Akindele said, “What happened has changed everything for us. We thank God that our children are back, but the fear is still there.

“Parents need to be convinced that the schools are now safe before they can comfortably allow their children to return.”

Another family member, Basirat Adigun, said the experience had created deep anxiety among parents and guardians.

She said gratitude for the rescue did not remove concerns about a possible recurrence.

Adigun said, “No parent wants to take any risk after what these children went through.

“We appreciate the efforts that brought them back, but we need to see concrete security measures around the schools and the communities before we can think of returning them.”

The families called for increased security patrols, stronger surveillance and improved cooperation between residents and security agencies.

Emotional Recovery Comes First

A relative identified as Adenike, whose elder sister’s children were among those abducted, said the children’s emotional recovery must be prioritised over an immediate return to school.

She said, “Although education remains important, the emotional well-being of the children and my sister’s confidence in their safety must come first before any decision is made on their return to the school.

“There is a need to recover from the experience. Returning to the same environment immediately will be difficult unless everyone is certain that adequate protection is in place.”

The parents urged the government to provide counselling and long-term psychosocial support for the rescued children, teachers and their families.

They also called for a comprehensive security plan for schools in vulnerable communities before academic activities fully resume.