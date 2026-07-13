Rescued Oyo Pupils, Teachers May Reunite With Families Today

Pupils and teachers rescued after their abduction from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State may reunite with their families on Monday following their anticipated handover to the state government by the military.

Naija News reports that the victims, who regained their freedom on Friday after spending 56 days in captivity, have remained under medical observation at the Headquarters of the 2 Division Nigerian Army Medical Services, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

They are also receiving treatment and psychosocial support to help them recover from their prolonged ordeal.

The military is expected to formally transfer the victims to the Oyo State Government after the completion of the 48-hour medical assessment.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed the proposed handover arrangement during his visit to the rescued pupils and teachers on Saturday.

He said the medical team would continue to monitor the victims before determining whether they were fit to be transferred to the state government.

“Our plan right now is to watch them over the next 48 hours. So by Monday, we think an assessment will be done, and maybe there’ll be a formal transfer from the military to the state, and then we can manage the process from that point forward,” Makinde said.

The governor explained that the state government would assume responsibility for the next stage of the victims’ recovery once the military completed its medical evaluation.

Makinde also said the government had started making arrangements for relatives to visit the rescued victims.

According to him, some of the children repeatedly requested to see their parents shortly after regaining their freedom.

The governor said, “But also today, we are putting logistics together to at least bring the family members to come and see them.

“There’s a small girl in there who basically has been asking, ‘Where’s my mom? Where’s my mom?’ So, at least we want the mom to be able to come and then see her.”

Parents Await Formal Release

In Ogbomoso on Sunday, some relatives of the rescued victims attended religious services while awaiting official information on the handover.

Among them were Deborah Oyesola, Adesola Akano and Professor Wole Alamu, whose wife, Mrs Rachael Alamu, is the principal of Ahoro Esinle School and one of the rescued teachers.

A source who spoke with Punch said Alamu arrived in Ibadan on Sunday night in anticipation of seeing his wife after her release from captivity.

The parents and relatives are expected to reunite with the victims after the military formally hands them over to the state government.

The Federal Government announced the rescue of the pupils and teachers on Friday.

They were abducted on May 15 when heavily armed gunmen invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinle, in Oriire Local Government Area.

Despite preparations for the handover, there remained uncertainty over whether the transfer would take place as scheduled.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the state government was optimistic but noted that the final decision rested with the military authorities.

“We are hopeful that the military will formally hand them over to the state tomorrow (Monday). That is what we were told. But the military is in charge,” he said.