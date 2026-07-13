Oyo Pupils, Teachers Were Chained, Blindfolded – Soun Of Ogbomoso

Fresh details have emerged about the ordeal of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, with some of the male teachers reportedly chained and blindfolded throughout their 56 days in captivity.

According to The Nation, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, disclosed this after visiting the rescued victims at the military hospital in Ibadan, where they have been receiving medical and psychosocial support.

The monarch said the victims narrated the severe hardship and degrading treatment they endured while being held by their abductors.

One of the teachers was also killed in the early days of the abduction.

In a message issued after the visit, Oba Olaoye described his meeting with the rescued pupils and teachers as emotional.

He said some of the male teachers told him they were kept in chains and blindfolded for most of the period they spent in captivity.

The monarch said the accounts reflected the extreme suffering endured by the victims before their eventual rescue.

Despite the painful stories, Oba Olaoye described their safe return as evidence of divine mercy and an answer to the prayers of their families and other Nigerians.

He expressed gratitude that the surviving victims returned alive after nearly two months in the kidnappers’ custody.

Monarchs, Senator Visit Victims

Oba Olaoye was accompanied on the visit by the Alaajawa of Ajaawa, Oba Thompson Adeyeye Oyetunji; the Onisapa of Isapa, Oba Bolarinwa Ezekiel Olajide; and the senator representing Oyo North, Fatai Buhari.

The delegation was received by the General Officer Commanding the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army and other senior military officers before meeting the rescued victims.

The Soun commended the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their efforts and sacrifices during the rescue operation.

He, however, urged Nigerians and the authorities not to forget other victims still being held by kidnappers in different parts of the country.

The monarch prayed that Ogbomosoland would never experience a similar tragedy again and called for sustained efforts to restore peace nationwide.

Residents of the affected communities have continued to celebrate the victims’ return.

The Elesinele of Esinele, Oba Tajudeen Abioye, said he deliberately remained in the community throughout the crisis despite the departure of many residents.

According to him, leaving the area would have emptied the town and further weakened the confidence of those who stayed behind.

The traditional ruler expressed optimism that normal activities would gradually resume following the victims’ return.

He, however, appealed to the government to retain security personnel in the area, particularly the military base, to prevent another attack and reassure residents.

Abioye also pledged the community’s continued cooperation with security agencies in maintaining peace.

The Seriki Fulani of Oriire Local Government Area, Alhaji Suleiman Aliu, described the rescue as an extraordinary development in the community’s history.

He said he had never witnessed such widespread celebration, noting that residents were relieved to see the pupils and teachers return after weeks of fear and uncertainty.

The victims were abducted on May 15 and regained their freedom after 56 days in captivity.