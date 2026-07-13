Family Of Army Officer Killed While Rescuing Oyo Pupils, Teachers Break Silence

The family of a Nigerian Army officer, Lt. Felix Ademe Isaac, who died during the operation that led to the rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, has described his death as a devastating loss.

Naija News reports that the 28-year-old officer died on July 10, 2026, while leading troops involved in the rescue of victims abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The schoolchildren and teachers were kidnapped on May 15 from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School.

They were subsequently taken into a forest, where they remained until security forces secured their freedom.

There have been conflicting reports about the circumstances surrounding Isaac’s death.

Some accounts claimed the officer’s convoy struck explosives planted around the National Park area of Oyo State, while others alleged that he stepped on a landmine planted by Ansaru fighters reportedly linked to the abduction.

The military authorities had yet to publicly provide the family with a detailed account of the incident, according to the deceased officer’s father.

Isaac, who was born on August 25, 1997, was buried with full military honours at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State.

According to Daily Trust, speaking during a visit to the family’s residence in Bachure Quarters, Yola, Isaac’s father, retired Master Warrant Officer Isaac Alabura, said the family was struggling to accept the loss.

He described his son as a promising officer who was expected to rise through the military ranks and become a source of pride to his community.

Alabura said, “It is natural to feel pain whenever you lose someone, even if it is an enemy.

“How much more a brilliant, young officer whom our family and community looked up to?

“His life was cut short at a time we expected him to achieve greater things.”

The bereaved father said his son represented the hope of both the family and the wider community.

Family Faults Lack Of Official Briefing

Alabura expressed disappointment that neither the military authorities nor the Oyo State Government had formally explained the circumstances surrounding his son’s death to the family.

He, however, praised four serving and retired senior military officers whom he said helped to ensure the officer’s remains were released and transported to Yola for burial.

According to him, the intervention became necessary following reported attempts to have Isaac buried in Oyo State.

Recounting the events preceding the operation, Alabura said his son had only recently completed a training programme before receiving the directive to lead the rescue mission.

He said, “His death is deeply painful. He had just returned from training at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Jaji, Kaduna, and was preparing to report to Sokoto for another assignment.

“Around 3 pm, he was instead directed to lead the rescue operation in Oyo.”

The retired military officer appealed to the Nigerian Army and the Oyo State Government to support the family of the deceased.

He said Isaac paid the ultimate price while carrying out a national assignment and should not be forgotten after his death.

The officer’s cousin, Tidwawa Nelson Eweh, also described him as calm, intelligent and hardworking.

Eweh said the family had high expectations when Isaac decided to join the Army.

He said, “When he decided to join the Nigerian Army, we all believed he would rise through the ranks and contribute to improving the country’s security. Sadly, that dream has been cut short.

“We have lost a beloved family member, and Nigeria has also lost a promising officer who still had so much to offer.”

Eweh called on the military authorities and the Oyo State Government to provide assistance to Isaac’s relatives and preserve his memory.

He urged the authorities to immortalise the officer in recognition of his sacrifice during the rescue operation.

Isaac hailed from Kola Ward in the Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State.