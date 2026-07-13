Rescued Oyo Pupils, Teachers Arrive Secretariat For Handover (Video)

The pupils and teachers rescued after their abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have arrived at the state Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, for their formal handover to the state government.

Naija News reports that the victims were brought to the secretariat on Monday by senior military officers led by the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife.

According to The Nation, they were conveyed in about 10 Nigerian Army buses and other vehicles in a heavily guarded convoy.

Upon their arrival, the rescued pupils and teachers were escorted into the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, where senior government officials were waiting to receive them.

The handover ceremony is expected to formally transfer responsibility for the victims from the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Army, to the Oyo State Government.

Other service commanders and heads of security agencies in the state were also present for the ceremony.

Top government functionaries had gathered at the secretariat ahead of the victims’ arrival. The formal event was about to begin at the time of filing this report.

The handover is expected to pave the way for the next phase of the victims’ rehabilitation, psychosocial support and reunion with their families after their prolonged stay in captivity.