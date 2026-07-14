Supreme Court Issues Fresh Order To Lawyers On Filing Cases

The Supreme Court has instructed lawyers handling appeals and motions slated for hearing between September and December 2026 to upload all relevant court documents through the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS).

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir E. Akanbi.

The apex court explained that the fresh directive is in accordance with Rule 10(1) of the Supreme Court Practice Direction, 2026.

Akanbi urged the counsels to review the list of cases scheduled for hearing during the period.

According to the statement, lawyers can access the list by visiting the Supreme Court’s website, proceeding to the Litigation section, and selecting the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS), where the hearing schedule for appeals and motions has been made available for download.

According to the apex court, legal practitioners are expected to upload all processes already filed in their matters, including Records of Appeal, Briefs of Argument, pending motions and any other relevant court documents, no later than 30 days before the hearing date.

The court explained that the measure is intended to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Supreme Court Practice Direction, enhance the effective operation of the NCMS, and support the speedy and efficient disposal of cases before the court.

The Supreme Court further called on all counsel with matters listed within the period to adhere strictly to the directive.

Naija News recalls that Nigeria’s judiciary has taken a major step towards digitalising the administration of justice with the adoption of electronic case filing, bringing an end to the manual filing of cases at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, announced the development during the official launch of the Nigerian Case Management System at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

She said the electronic platform would take immediate effect, describing it as a significant milestone in the modernisation of Nigeria’s judicial system.