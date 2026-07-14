PFIPC: Court Orders Arrest Of ‘Fake DG’ Adeniyi Adeyemi

The Court has issued an arrest warrant for Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the acclaimed Director General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The order was issued on Tuesday by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case against Adeyemi over allegations of forgery, fraud, and impersonation, encompassing eight counts.

Naija News reports that the case is marked as FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.

When the issue arose, the defendant was not present in court, even though the case was number 12 on the day’s agenda.

The Inspector General of Police, who is handling the prosecution of the case, requested a bench warrant for Adeyemi’s arrest, and the court granted the request.

The charge against Adeyemi and two other defendants was filed on November 27, 2025, by a police prosecutor, Wisdom Madaki.

Among those billed to testify in the matter are the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; Paul Emmanuel; Jeremiah Imoukhede; and Ituah Sylvester.

Other witnesses are civil servants working in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu, as well as a deputy superintendent of police.

Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director-General of the PFIPC, is standing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The federal government has listed Gbajabiamila and 10 others as prosecution witnesses in the case.

The controversy deepened after the discovery of a ₦1.3bn allocation to the council in the 2026 Appropriation Act despite the Presidency’s insistence that the agency does not exist.

Adeyemi also raised allegations about Gbajabiamila’s involvement in establishing the council, but they have been repeatedly denied by both Gbajabiamila and the Presidency.

President Tinubu has also ordered an investigation into the controversy.