PFIPC Scandal: Adeniyi Adeyemi Fails To Appear In Court

The Director-General (DG) of the alleged ‘non-existent’ Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, has failed to appear in court for his scheduled arraignment.

Naija News reports Adeyemi is billed to take his plea before Justice Mohammed Umar on an eight-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, which relates to forgery, fraud and impersonation.

Although the matter is listed as No. 12 on the court’s cause list, the defendant is nowhere to be seen.

There are indications that the inspector general of police, who is prosecuting the case, may apply for a bench warrant for his arrest wherever he may be found.

The charge against Adeyemi and two other defendants was filed on November 27, 2025, by a police prosecutor, Wisdom Madaki.

Among those billed to testify in the matter are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Paul Emmanuel; Jeremiah Imoukhede; and Ituah Sylvester.

Other witnesses are civil servants working in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu, as well as a deputy superintendent of police.

Adeyemi, whose whereabouts remained unknown, said in an interview he granted to Channels Television on Monday that his withdrawal from public view was due to alleged threats to his life.

He waved aside the insinuation that he was hiding from law enforcement agencies in a bid to evade investigations into his involvement in the alleged PFIPC fraud.

“I’m ready to show my face. I’m not hiding. I’m only fearing for my life because I have it on good authority that my life is in danger.

“There have been several attempts on my life,” Adeyemi added.