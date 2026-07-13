US Lobbying Firm Offers Asylum Support To PFIPC’s Adeyemi

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has said it is willing to assist Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the embattled Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), in seeking asylum in the United States.

Naija News reports that the firm also called for an investigation by American authorities into allegations made by Adeyemi against senior Nigerian government officials.

The development follows a series of posts shared over the weekend and on Monday by the firm’s representative, Dr Von Batten, on 𝕏.

In one of the posts published on Saturday, Von Batten said the organisation was interested in speaking directly with Adeyemi and was prepared to support any application for asylum and whistleblower protection.

“To anyone in contact with Mr. Adeyemi, we are very interested in speaking with him. We are prepared to assist Mr Adeyemi in seeking asylum in the United States and requesting whistleblower protection,” he wrote.

The lobbyist argued that allegations involving World Bank-financed projects could attract the attention of US authorities because of Washington’s role in the international financial institution.

“Because @WorldBankGroup funds reportedly form part of Nigeria’s national budget, and the United States is the World Bank’s largest shareholder, any credible allegations involving those funds would be of significant interest to U.S. authorities,” he stated.

He further warned that if anything happened to Adeyemi, his organisation would demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances.

In another statement issued on Monday, Von Batten said he had spoken directly with Adeyemi and believed his claims deserved further scrutiny.

He wrote, “This is Dr. Von Batten. I just spoke with Mr. Adeyemi. I found him to be sincere and credible.

“Based on our discussion, I believe his allegations warrant an investigation by Congress, @StateDept, @USTreasury, @USGAO, and other relevant U.S. agencies due to the alleged misappropriation of U.S.-funded World Bank loans by senior members of the Nigerian government.”

He also claimed that his organisation had already briefed senior members of US President Donald Trump’s team and would begin engagements with members of Congress this week.

“This past weekend, I briefed senior members of President @realDonaldTrump’s team on these allegations, and our team will begin briefing Members of Congress this week,” he added.

According to Von Batten, Adeyemi alleged that he was appointed to head the PFIPC by President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lobbyist further claimed that Adeyemi told him the agency operated from government premises, maintained accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and received funding from the national budget, including resources allegedly linked to World Bank-supported projects.

Von Batten also said Adeyemi accused Gbajabiamila of demanding 45 per cent of the agency’s budget and alleged that he became a target after refusing to comply.

The claims have not been independently verified, and the Presidency has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to the PFIPC controversy.

The American lobbyist also claimed that Adeyemi informed him that he and members of his family had gone into hiding over fears for their safety.

Von Batten warned that if any harm came to Adeyemi while he was preparing to cooperate with US authorities, those circumstances should be thoroughly investigated.