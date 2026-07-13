‘Tinubu Has Exonerated Gbajabiamila’ – PFIPC ‘Fake DG’, Adeyemi

Purported Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, has expressed doubt about the probe by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) into the involvement of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, in the fake agency.

Naija News reports that Adeyemi, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, stated that he does not have confidence in the ICPC.

He said the way forward to unravel the crisis is for an independent panel to probe the crisis, adding that Tinubu has exonerated Gbajabiamila.

He said, “Government can’t probe Government. Are you telling me that the ICPC would indict Chief Femi Gbajabiamila? It’s not possible.

“I thank our father, Mr President, for listening by setting up a panel, but what we need is an independent panel. The Presidency already exonerated Gbajabiamila.”

Adeyemi is billed to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Adeyemi has asked President Tinubu to establish an independent panel to investigate the controversy surrounding the purported agency.

Adeyemi also called for a broader inquiry into the alleged insertion of a ₦1.3 billion allocation for the commission in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

He made the request in an open letter to the President dated July 13, 2026, arguing that a multi-stakeholder investigation would guarantee transparency, impartiality and public confidence in the process.

Adeyemi welcomed Tinubu’s reported directive to ICPC to investigate the matter, but maintained that the scope and structure of the inquiry should be expanded.