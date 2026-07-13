PFIPC Scandal: ‘I’m Ready To Face Charges Against Me’ – ‘Fake DG’ Adeyemi

The embattled Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeyemi Adeniyi, has declared readiness to face changes against him regarding the controversy surrounding the alleged fake presidential council and purported involvement of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Naija News reports that Adeyemi, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, insisted he is not in hiding but is concerned for his safety.

According to Adeyemi, his life is in danger, stressing that there have been several attempts on his life.

He said, “I’m definately ready to face the charges against me, I’m ready and I’m not hiding, I only fear for my life because i have it in good authority that my life is in danger. There are several attempts on my life out there.”

Meanwhile, a United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has said it is willing to assist Prince Adeyemi, in seeking asylum in the United States.

The firm also called for an investigation by American authorities into allegations made by Adeyemi against senior Nigerian government officials.

The development follows a series of posts shared over the weekend and on Monday by the firm’s representative, Dr Von Batten, on 𝕏.

In one of the posts published on Saturday, Von Batten said the organisation was interested in speaking directly with Adeyemi and was prepared to support any application for asylum and whistleblower protection.