ICPC Commences Probe On PFIPC Agency As ‘Fake DG’, Adeyemi Alleges Threat To Life

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigations into the controversy regarding the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that the probe follows a directive issued by President Bola Tinubu last Tuesday, ordering the ICPC to investigate the fictitious PFIPC and the alleged ₦1.3 billion insertion into the 2026 Appropriation Bill, with a report due within 30 days.

The police are also set to arraign the embattled ‘Director-General’ of the agency, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, today before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a fresh charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.

In an interview with Punch, the ICPC spokesman, John Odey, confirmed that the commission had taken up the case and was capable of handling it alone or in partnership with other agencies.

He said, “The matter has been given to us. We are working on it. The capacity of the ICPC to work on its own or in collaboration with other agencies has never been in doubt.”

Meanwhile, Adeyemi has declared readiness to face changes against him regarding the controversy surrounding the ‘fake’ agency.

Adeyemi, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, insisted he is not in hiding but is concerned for his safety.

According to Adeyemi, his life is in danger, stressing that there have been several attempts on his life.