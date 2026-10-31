Brighton Shock Man City With First-Ever Away Win At Etihad

Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season ended on Saturday (today) after Brighton secured a famous 1-0 victory over the defending champions.

Naija News reports that the defeat is City’s second straight in the league and could give Arsenal a chance to move to the top of the table if they avoid defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton, who sit third on the table, have now moved within two points of the league leaders and are beginning to show that they could be part of the title race this season.

The victory was also special for the Seagulls, as it was their first-ever Premier League away win against Manchester City after 18 attempts.

Yasin Ayari scored the only goal in the 11th minute, giving Brighton an early lead at the Etihad Stadium.

The visitors held on to their advantage despite strong pressure from City, especially in the second half.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was one of the standout players on the day, making several important saves to deny the hosts an equaliser.

Jack Hinshelwood also came close to adding a second goal for Brighton late in the game, but his effort hit the side netting.

The result was some form of revenge for Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, whose team had lost to City on penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Brighton twice took the lead in that encounter but eventually lost, leaving Hurzeler unhappy with the outcome.

The Seagulls have now shown that their impressive form is no accident. They have already beaten reigning champions Arsenal convincingly this season and will be hoping to maintain their push near the top of the table.

Meanwhile, City’s defeat marks a difficult period for manager Enzo Maresca, who had won his first seven Premier League matches since taking over from Pep Guardiola.

Apart from their struggles on the pitch, City are also dealing with the outcome of their financial charges case involving more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The club has appealed against the guilty verdict, but if the decision is upheld, City could face a heavy points deduction and possible relegation from the English top flight.