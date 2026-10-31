Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 31st October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 31st October, 2026.

The Federal Government has commenced monthly cash payments of ₦50,000 to vulnerable Nigerians under a new relief programme aimed at cushioning the impact of rising living costs.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced the development in a statement issued earlier today, October 30, in Abuja, according to Channels Television.

Doro said the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) was a presidential initiative designed to provide immediate financial assistance to millions of vulnerable households.

He explained that the programme was introduced in response to global food inflation and rising prices of essential goods, which have continued to put pressure on household finances.

The minister added that the government would review the payments regularly to reflect changes in the cost of living, assuring beneficiaries that they would receive direct notifications before any adjustments.

According to him, the ministry is partnering with licensed digital financial service providers to ensure the secure, timely and transparent disbursement of the funds.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised that kidnappers will find no hiding place under his administration, vowing to personally go into the bush to rescue abducted citizens if elected.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke while addressing supporters at the party’s campaign rally in Bayelsa State.

The former governor of Anambra State said abductions, especially of schoolchildren, would not be tolerated under an NDC government.

He pledged to unite the country and make it safe for citizens to live and travel.

To underline the need for safe highways, Obi recounted his road trips across several states during the week.

The NDC flagbearer took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over reports that he would not campaign in Bayelsa, the state where Nigeria first discovered oil.

He also criticised the President’s frequent foreign trips, claiming that Tinubu had spent over 200 days abroad.

The NDC candidate said his government would tackle corruption head-on and ensure public money served the public.

He also promised free primary education in partnership with state governments.

On electricity, Obi said his administration would raise the country’s power supply to at least 10,000 megawatts.

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has debunked reports that the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was kidnapped.

The Police Command, in a statement on Friday, said Sowore had an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant around Dalimore area, Ado-Ekiti, following which the Police were immediately alerted.

Naija News reports that the statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Police Command, SP Abutu Sunday, added that Sowore sustained minor injuries and was treated at the Police Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Falade Adegoroye Michael, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to establish the full circumstances surrounding the altercation, identify all individuals involved and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

The clarification follows earlier reports that Sowore was kidnapped in Ekiti State and his whereabouts unknown.

The AAC candidate, however, in his personal account, refuted the Police claim that it was an altercation, insisting that he was attacked.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has assured that the commission has no favoured candidate or political party in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Amupitan gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja when he received a pre-election fact-finding mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by a former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Victor Foh.

Amupitan said the commission was currently on a readiness assessment tour of the geopolitical zones in preparation for the polls.

The INEC boss disclosed that elections would hold in 8,809 registration areas across the country’s 774 local government areas.

He said the number of registered voters had exceeded 103 million, adding that the commission had completed nine of the 14 major statutory activities in its revised election timetable.

According to him, INEC has concluded three phases of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and completed the nationwide display of the preliminary register of voters.

Amupitan said the commission would deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for fingerprint and facial accreditation of voters, alongside its electronic result management systems.

He added that INEC had introduced the eEC8A electronic verification platform to complement the transmission and verification of results through the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

The chairman said the commission was also working with security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to ensure adequate security during the polls.

Speaking, Foh said the visit was part of the regional body’s efforts to assess the readiness of member states preparing for general elections.

He said the mission, which included the Head of the ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division, Serigne Ka, would evaluate the preparedness of electoral stakeholders and identify areas where the bloc could offer support.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has renewed his call for a fair trial as his detention over allegations of financial misconduct and unlawful telephone interception reaches 256 days.

El-Rufai made the demand in a statement shared on his official 𝕏 account earlier today, October 30, describing a fair trial as a fundamental human right rather than a privilege or favour.

The statement read, “El-Rufai Detention Update. Today, exactly 256 days @elrufai in Detention. A Human Right, Not a Favour. A fair trial is not an act of mercy. It is not a privilege. It is a fundamental human right.”

The former governor has been in custody since February 16, 2026, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him over allegations of financial mismanagement during his administration between 2015 and 2023.

The allegations followed a report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which raised concerns over the management of between ₦423 billion and ₦432 billion during his eight-year tenure.

He was subsequently transferred to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as investigations and legal proceedings continued.

El-Rufai is also facing a separate case instituted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations that he unlawfully intercepted telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The case reportedly followed comments he made during a television interview. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Although courts have granted him bail in some of the cases, the stringent conditions attached to the decisions have reportedly prevented his release.

He was briefly released in March on compassionate grounds to attend his mother’s burial before returning to detention.

In the alleged wiretapping case, a Federal High Court in Abuja recently dismissed his no-case submission and ordered him to enter his defence.

Younger brother of the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has urged African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to work with Peter Obi and other opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general election.

Fayose said Sowore could not successfully challenge the government alone, stressing the need for opposition figures to put their differences aside and work together.

He made the call while reacting to the attack on Sowore in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page on Friday, Fayose condemned the incident, warning that the attack showed the dangers opposition figures could face in the country.

The social media critic argued that what happened to Sowore could happen to other opposition leaders if they failed to unite against the government.

The businessman also called on security agencies to identify and arrest those behind the attack, insisting that they must be brought to justice.

Naija News recalls that Sowore had accused the Ekiti State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) of taking away CCTV footage showing the attack on him in Ado-Ekiti.

The AAC presidential candidate alleged that the action was an attempt to cover up the incident and protect those responsible.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, knelt down in court on Friday to apologize for her behaviour during an earlier sitting.

Naija News reports that Ogala is facing charges bordering on alleged cyberstalking, cyberbullying and attempted extortion of Pastor Chris Okafor.

The actress, who had been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre following her arraignment on Wednesday, personally appealed to the judge, saying she regretted her actions and never expected to find herself in prison custody.

She expressed remorse before Justice Akintayo Aluko, promising not to repeat the conduct that disrupted proceedings at the previous sitting.

Her apology followed the judge’s expression of displeasure over her unruly behaviour on Wednesday, after she was remanded.

Ogala allegedly shouted and sang in the courtroom, disrupting proceedings and forcing the court to rise.

Justice Aluko said her conduct prevented the court from hearing more than seven other cases scheduled for that day.

The judge said he had considered committing the actress for contempt on the day of the incident but decided against it, despite believing that her conduct warranted punishment.

He said, “She should have been given some form of imprisonment, right, on that day, but I kept my cool and I rose.”

The judge further said the actress could have received at least two months’ imprisonment for obstructing court proceedings.

He also faulted the defence counsel for failing to begin his address on the bail application by not acknowledging the incident and explaining the defendant’s conduct to the court.

The judge recalled that he had personally directed an accelerated consideration of the bail application, explaining that he had taken steps to ensure that it was heard within 48 hours.

He expressed disappointment that the Wednesday disruption occurred despite the court’s efforts to give the matter accelerated attention.

Ogala’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, also apologised to the judge, describing the incident as regrettable and assuring the court that such conduct was not consistent with his client’s character.

He said he had known the defendant for some time and did not expect her to behave in that manner.

Following the apologies, the court proceeded to hear arguments on the bail application.

Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has explained the controversy surrounding a tattoo she once had.

According to the entrepreneur, many people believed it was the face of Afrobeats singer, Davido.

Naija News reports that Tacha disclosed that the tattoo was never an image of Davido but the face of a child.

She explained that the misunderstanding was caused by misinformation.

Speaking during an appearance on the Thanks For Coming Podcast, the reality TV star said she eventually covered the tattoo because she believed people could outgrow certain things and move on from them.

According to her, attempts to correct the public’s impression would not have changed much because many people had already accepted the wrong information as the truth.

Manchester United and Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Super Eagles defenders Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi as they prepare to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester United have identified Bassey as a potential signing following his impressive performances for Fulham, where the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the club’s most consistent players despite their struggles this season.

According to TEAMtalk, United’s recruitment department have been monitoring the Nigerian international, whose performances have also earned him the captain’s armband at Craven Cottage.

Bassey’s contract expires next summer, although Fulham have the option to extend it by another year. The London club are keen to secure his long-term future but face competition from several interested clubs.

The Red Devils are planning a major squad rebuild in 2027, with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire all approaching the final months of their contracts. Martinez is also reportedly considering leaving Old Trafford, with Barcelona having made enquiries about his availability.

Bassey’s Premier League experience and ability to operate at both centre-back and left-back make him an attractive option for United. However, Newcastle United, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his situation.

Flamingos of Nigeria head coach Akeem Busari has warned his players against underestimating Venezuela ahead of their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash in Morocco on Sunday, November 1.

Nigeria will face the South Americans at the Mohammed VI Football Complex Pitch 4 in Rabat, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos booked their quarter-final ticket with a 2-1 win over Mexico in Thursday’s round-of-16 encounter in Salé, while Venezuela advanced after securing a 1-0 win over Germany, one of the tournament favourites.

Speaking to FIFA, Busari acknowledged Venezuela’s quality and insisted that his players must approach the encounter with the right mentality.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.