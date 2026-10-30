It Wasn’t Davido’s Face – Tacha Clears Air On Controversial Chest Tattoo

Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has explained the controversy surrounding a tattoo she once had.

According to the entrepreneur, many people believed it was the face of Afrobeats singer, Davido.

Naija News reports that Tacha disclosed that the tattoo was never an image of Davido but the face of a child.

She explained that the misunderstanding was caused by misinformation.

Speaking during an appearance on the Thanks For Coming Podcast, the reality TV star said she eventually covered the tattoo because she believed people could outgrow certain things and move on from them.

According to her, attempts to correct the public’s impression would not have changed much because many people had already accepted the wrong information as the truth.

She said: “The tattoo wasn’t Davido’s face, it was a kid’s face, but people thought it was Davido, and I covered it because people grow. It was misinformation. Even if I cleared the air, people would still run with it. I covered it because people grow.”

In other news, Tacha has advised the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show to take a break from the show and develop fresh ideas to attract viewers.

Tacha said the reality show needs a new approach to remain relevant because social media has changed how Nigerians consume entertainment.

According to her, BBNaija became popular when social media didn’t have the influence it has today.

Akide said online platforms have become major sources of entertainment; therefore, television programmes need new ways to keep audiences interested.