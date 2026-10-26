Zlatan: ‘I Go Swear For You’ – Davido’s Aide Vows To Curse Any Waitress Who Offers To Pack His Plate At Events

Davido’s aide, Damilare Aladegbola, popularly known as Dre, has vowed to curse any waitress who offers to pack his plate after he finishes eating at an event.

Naija News reports that Dre gave the warning in an Instagram post on Monday while lamenting over his stolen phone at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s wedding ceremony.

Zlatan and his bride tied the knot in a wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Celebrities, fans, and well-wishers were at the wedding ceremony in Lagos, with Davido leading the pack of groomsmen at the event.

Speaking after the event, Dre appealed to the person who stole his phone during the ceremony to return it.

He promised to reward whoever took the phone with money in exchange for its return, adding that it has now become a pattern for servers to steal phones while packing plates.

“If na u carry my phone for Zlatan wedding, abeg return am, I go give you money please,” he wrote in pidgin English.

He further said, “From now on, if I go any party or dey any party and any stupid waitress tell me say are you done eating so I can pack your plate, na swear I go swear for you cause na pattern. Wey una dey use pack phone for table be that now.”