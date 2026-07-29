Zlatan Set To Marry Babymama Davita After Two Kids

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan, has announced plans to celebrate his marriage with his partner, Davita Lamai.

Naija News reports that the singer and Davita revealed the news in a viral video shared on 𝕏 on Monday while they were on their way to attend the wedding ceremony of businessman and music executive, Soso Soberekon.

During the trip, singer Teni informed others present that Zlatan and Davita would soon have their own wedding celebration, leading to excitement among those around them.

Davita also invited friends and colleagues to attend the upcoming ceremony, expressing her joy about having loved ones present on the special day.

Watch video below:

The couple, however, did not reveal the date or location of the wedding as they shared the news.

The announcement has attracted congratulatory messages from fans and entertainment figures who have followed the couple’s relationship over time.

Zlatan and Davita’s relationship has been a subject of public discussion for months, especially after reports suggested that they had secretly tied the knot.

The singer had earlier dismissed those claims, explaining that Davita was the mother of his child.

However, speculation continued after the pair were seen in family pictures wearing matching rings.

Fans also noticed that Davita changed her Instagram name to include Zlatan’s surname, Omoniyi, adding more attention to their relationship.