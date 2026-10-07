Making A Nuisance Of Yourself Online – Zlatan Blasts Fans Who Act Stupid Around Celebrities

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has criticized people who behave excessively around celebrities.

The singer said some fans need to understand that fame should not make anyone lose their sense of self.

Naija News reports that Zlatan shared his thoughts in a social media post on Tuesday evening while reacting to the way some people conduct themselves whenever they come in contact with famous personalities.

The rapper said he often wishes such people had a celebrity in their family because he believes that would help them see celebrities as ordinary people and understand that there is more to life than meeting or associating with famous personalities.

The father of two also noted that he does not completely blame some of those who behave that way, that their actions may be influenced by how they view celebrity status.

Zlatan further advised people to look beyond fame and avoid making themselves the subject of ridicule on social media.

He said: “The way some of y’all look stupid in front of celebrities, I always wish y’all had one in your family. Maybe then you’d understand…Still, I can’t blame some of y’all.

“There’s more to life than being famous and making a nuisance of yourself online.”