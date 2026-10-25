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Nigerians Are Hard To Please – Tacha Tells BBNaija Organizers To Take A Break, Re-Strategize 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Tacha
Tacha

Key Takeaways

  • Reality TV star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has advised Big Brother Naija organisers to pause the show and develop fresh ideas to attract viewers.
  • Speaking on Arise 360, Tacha argued that social media has changed how Nigerians consume entertainment, requiring television programmes to find new ways to retain audiences.
  • Tacha also suggested that a break would give Nigerians time to miss BBNaija, while urging organisers to create something different and more interesting.

Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has advised the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show to take a break from the show and develop fresh ideas to attract viewers.

Naija News reports that Tacha said the reality show needs a new approach to remain relevant because social media has changed how Nigerians consume entertainment.

The former housemate spoke during an interview on Arise 360.

According to her, BBNaija became popular when social media didn’t have the influence it has today.

Akide said online platforms have become major sources of entertainment; therefore, television programmes need new ways to keep audiences interested.

She explained: “I think they need to take a break, re-strategise and just come up with something because we are really at an era where everything happens on social media.

“You don’t want us watching housemates in the house, meanwhile P-Square is giving us part seven of his family issues… we have come to a point where everyone is so comfortable with social media right now.

“You also give Nigerians a chance to miss you. They need to cook, like they need to try to do something different which will be much more mind-blowing and more interesting to Nigerians because Nigerians are hard to please.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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