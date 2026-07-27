‘I Don’t Have A Bra Size’ – BBNaija Kamsy Opens Up On Bust Challenge

Big Brother Naija Season 11 (BBNaija) housemate, Kamsy, has sparked reactions on social media after revealing that she struggles to find bras that fit properly because of her bust size.

The 24-year-old made the disclosure on Monday while having a conversation with a fellow housemate inside the Big Brother house.

Kamsy said she does not have a particular bra size because getting one that fits her properly has always been a challenge.

Her candid revelation quickly caught the attention of BBNaija viewers, with clips of the conversation making the rounds on social media platforms, including 𝕏, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

While some viewers reacted to the disclosure with humour, others praised the reality TV star for openly discussing a challenge faced by many women with large busts.

Since she entered the reality show, Kamsy has emerged as one of the housemates attracting considerable attention from viewers.

Apart from her personality, the 24-year-old has also drawn attention with her appearance, confidence and outspoken nature.

Before joining the reality show, Kamsy was introduced as an event planner, gift curator and decorator from Imo State who is based in Lagos.

She also describes herself as a scriptwriter and filmmaker with a passion for creativity.

According to her profile, Kamsy entered the BBNaija house with plans to bring “chaos, mystery and drama” to the show, while entertaining viewers with her sharp humour and lively personality.

During her introduction, Kamsy described herself as ambitious and stylish, saying she was not afraid to be herself.

She also admitted that she does not forgive easily, while expressing her determination to make the most of her time in the BBNaija house.

Her latest revelation about struggling to find a fitting bra has added to the growing conversation around her, with fans already predicting that she could become one of the most talked-about housemates in the new season.

The disclosure has also given viewers another glimpse into the personality of the young reality TV star, who appears determined to remain open and confident about her experiences.

Naija News reports that the 11th season of Big Brother Naija, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, features 29 housemates competing over 10 weeks for a grand prize of ₦160 million.