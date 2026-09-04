‘Keep Deceiving Yourselves With Brand Deals’ – Phyna Reacts To Tochi’s Advice To BBNaija Ex-housemates

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Phyna has reacted to her colleague Tochi’s advice to former housemates facing financial difficulties and struggling to keep up with celebrity status.

Naija News reports that Phyna, while responding to Tochi’s post via 𝕏, said she had always questioned the idea that BBNaija stars should carry the celebrity title and wait for brand deals.

Phyna also criticised the pressure to measure former housemates’ success by the number and value of brand deals they have secured.

She argued that some deals may not be as lucrative as the figures being announced publicly, leaving some ex-housemates with nothing but bragging rights after management fees and other expenses.

She said, “Finally someone said it I thought they said we are stars and them dey build brand, and that you have to just carry celebrity on your head and wait for one brand deal, since most of them decided to measure bbn stars by the number of deal they have and that because u go bbn you no suppose hustle hard again.

“I love the realizations thou, make una keep deceiving una sef with brand deals, popular brands go sign you with 5m them go say make una announce 50million then you as the star go con dey feed on bragging rights and little with empty pockets after management don comot their 25% from the 5m. This idea of classism don too chop into people head, but we go dey okay.”