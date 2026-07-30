BBNaija S11: Male Housemates Edge Out Females To Clinch First Wager

The male housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 on Thursday defeated the female counterparts during the first wager task in a debate competition.

Naija News reports that the task centred on the age-old “Nature versus Nurture” debate, with both teams presenting opposing arguments.

While the female housemates argued in support of nurture, maintaining that a person’s character, behaviour and achievements are largely shaped by life experiences, upbringing and environment, the male housemates, on the other hand, defended nature, arguing that inherited traits play the greater role in shaping individuals.

After evaluating the presentations, Big Brother declared the male housemates winners of the debate, handing them the first Thursday task victory of the season.

Announcing the result of the debate, Big Brother said, “Housemates, the winners of tonight’s wager are the gentlemen.”

Meanwhile, BBNaija housemate, Kamsy, has sparked reactions on social media after revealing that she struggles to find bras that fit properly because of her bust size.

The 24-year-old made the disclosure on Monday while having a conversation with a fellow housemate inside the Big Brother house.

Kamsy said she does not have a particular bra size because getting one that fits her properly has always been a challenge.

Her candid revelation quickly caught the attention of BBNaija viewers, with clips of the conversation making the rounds on social media platforms, including 𝕏, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

While some viewers reacted to the disclosure with humour, others praised the reality TV star for openly discussing a challenge faced by many women with large busts.

Since she entered the reality show, Kamsy has emerged as one of the housemates attracting considerable attention from viewers.