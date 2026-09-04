‘Pack Up Celebrity Status, Come Out And Hustle’ – Tochi Tells Struggling BBNaija Ex-housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) former housemate, Tochi, has urged his colleagues struggling after the reality show to forget their celebrity status and go out to hustle.

Naija News reports that Tochi offered the advice in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, speaking to former housemates who are finding life difficult to keep up with their celebrity status.

The reality TV star asserted that not everyone is destined to become successful through the show.

According to Tochi, he had forgotten that he went to the reality TV show and now sees himself as a businessman.

He further urged former housemates to surround themselves with people who support and encourage them, rather than those who constantly remind them they are celebrities.

He wrote, “If you’re a Bbnaija ex-housemate and you’re going through a rough time listen, ‘pack up all that I am a celebrity nonsense and lock it inside a box.. come out and hustle oh, if not you go cry pass new born baby oh.

“I have even forgotten I went on that show since 2024, I see myself as a businessman now.

“Destiny differs, not everyone is destined to make it from the show, keep your head up and live your truth.

“When people see you let them not see you only as an ex-housemate but also a hustler with values trying to make it.”