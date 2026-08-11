Full List: 16 BBNaija Housemates Up For Possible Eviction This Week

Tensions have reached a new high in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 house as no fewer than 16 housemates have been put up for possible eviction in week three of the reality television show.

Naija News reports that the nomination list was officially released on Monday night following the completion of the week’s games, immunity announcements, and the save-vote process.

During the initial save-vote exercise, housemates Gerard, Bluethopia, and Cassi secured the highest number of votes from their peers, placing them on a temporary safe list.

However, the dynamics quickly shifted when the newly crowned Head of House, Neche, was given special veto power by Biggie to remove one housemate from the safe list.

Exercising her privilege in the diary room, Neche stripped Gerard of his protection, leaving only Cassi and Bluethopia safe from the upcoming eviction.

Justifying her decision on the spot, Neche simply stated: “I’m choosing Gerard.”

Apart from Cassi and Bluethopia, a few other contestants successfully avoided the eviction chopping block through various game advantages: Neche: Automatically secured immunity for the week after winning the Head of House title.

Chimsom Chuka: Escaped nomination after emerging as the Most Influential Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Aikou and Flora (The Gambit): Remained protected from nomination due to the season-long immunity granted to them earlier in the competition.

With six housemates enjoying safety, the remaining 16 housemates will now rely on public votes to retain their stay in the Big Brother house.

The housemates up for possible eviction this week are: Gerard Abi, Bells Goddessa, Barry, Araga, Kamsy, Oyin, Nomy Sheba, Keivo, Temi, Nkem, Sultex, Ricky, Tram, and Yusuf.