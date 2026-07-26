Full List: Meet Housemates Of BBNaija Season 11

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show have unveiled the first set of housemates who will battle for the ₦160 million grand prize in this year’s edition.

Naija News reports that the contestants comprise streamers, entrepreneurs, models and creatives; they are arriving with distinct personalities, bold strategies, and high expectations.

Below is the list of BBNaija housemates for the 11th edition.

1. Tram: Twenty-four-year-old streamer, Tram, who hails from Lagos State, said winning the grand prize is his one goal. According to his profile, he has no interest in romance or distractions and intends to stay focused on the game.

2. Temi Nkem: 21-year-old Temi Nkem said she is bringing confidence and strategy into the BBNaija house. The organisers describe her as someone with a clear game plan who intends to play strictly by her own rules. “Temi Nkem is entering Biggie’s house with a game plan and plenty to say. She’s playing by Temi Nkem’s rules, and that’s a strict programme.”

3. Martins: Martins, a 30-year-old visual storyteller and model from Kogi State, is swapping the runway for the BBNaija house. He describes his hidden talent as reading minds and says he is ready to enjoy the experience while wearing his heart on his sleeve.

According to the organisers, “Martins from Kogi will be trading runway shows and catwalks for Biggie’s house… He is ready to have fun, and he might wear his heart on his sleeve.”

4. Mercedes: Twenty-six-year-old Mercedes, who hails from Delta State, is a massage therapist and concierge CEO.

According to the organisers, Mercedes is entering the BBNaija house with confidence and ambition, determined to add to her success rather than chase it. “She’s not chasing the bag, she’s adding another one.”

5. Keivo: Keivo, a 27-year-old web developer from Benue State, describes himself as a jack-of-all-trades with plenty of self-confidence. He says he is open to finding love in the house but is not thinking about marriage yet. His hobbies include gaming, painting and drawing.

6. Chimsom Chuka: Twenty-seven-year-old Chimsom Chuka, a pharmacist from Anambra State, said he is ready to enjoy every moment in Biggie’s house. The organisers describe him as patient and funny, adding that he wants to show viewers his authentic self while handling pressure with ease.

7: Abi: Abi, a chef and model from Osun State, says she is bringing humour and a vibrant personality to the competition. The organisers described her as “a certified scene-stealer”, adding that “Abi from Osun State isn’t here to do background roles. She’s bringing the big laughs and enough personality to season the entire BBNaija house. With the sauce.”