‘I’d Win BBNaija Prize’ – Reality TV Star, Ike Onyema Regrets Not Adopting Emotional Strategy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem’ edition housemate, Ike Onyema, has claimed that adopting a more emotional strategy would have helped him win the show.

Naija News reports that Ike, speaking in an interview with Kaptain Jeff TV, regrets not crying on the show, stressing he would have done anything to win the grand prize if he had better understood how the competition worked.

Ike said he had believed that winning tasks alone would secure victory.

The reality TV star disclosed that he earned less than ₦4m from his first appearance on the show despite winning several tasks.

He said, “I regret not crying. If I knew what the show was, guy, I’d have been in that house doing emotional displays, crying up and down. But I thought if I went in there, won all my challenges and kept winning, I’d win the money.

“The first time, I can’t remember, but it shouldn’t be more than four million. It should be three point something million,” he said, explaining that most of the rewards came in bits of “₦500,000 here, ₦300,000 there.”

Reflecting on his relationship in the house, Onyema said he had no regrets about dating a fellow contestant, insisting it was genuine rather than a strategy for the cameras.

He added, “For me, it was a normal relationship. I even think I tried because, normally, like I said, I’m not really a relationship person. I’m focused on business. How can I make this? How can I do that?

“How am I going to regret it? I enjoyed it for the time it lasted. The only thing I would change is I would try to win that money.

“See, I would try different ways. I would win that money. But other than that, I wouldn’t change anything.”