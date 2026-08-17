Why Neche Left BBNaija House – Organizers

The Organizers of Big Brother Naija Season 11 have explained why housemate Neche Maduagwu voluntarily left the reality television show.

Naija News reports that Neche’s unexpected departure happened on Sunday, shortly after the live eviction show.

The development came while she was serving as the Head of House for the week.

Before leaving, Neche informed the other contestants that she had decided to quit the competition.

However, she did not reveal the details of the personal situation that influenced her decision.

She later removed her microphone and name tag before heading to the diary room to complete the process of leaving the house.

The organizers, however, have confirmed that Neche’s departure was genuine and voluntary.

According to the production team, the housemate had pressing personal matters that needed her immediate attention, leading her to choose to leave the competition.

“Neche took the decision as a result of pressing personal matters that required immediate attention. We applaud her energy and commitment to the show, which was evident from her notable wins and achievements in the house.

“We respect her decision and wish her continued success in her endeavours. She remains part of the BBNaija family and we hope to see all that she will achieve beyond the show”, the organizers said in a statement on Monday.