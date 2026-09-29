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BBNaija Removes Keivo From Voting Poll After Confrontation With Tram

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Keivo
Keivo

Key Takeaways

  • Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Victor Ikpe, also called Keivo, disappeared from the official voting platform, leaving viewers unable to vote for him.
  • The removal followed organisers’ Tuesday announcement that Biggie would address housemates after Keivo and Tram had a physical clash during Monday’s final-week argument.
  • Organisers had not stated why Keivo was removed, but the fight began over a black shirt and ended with Biggie ordering housemates to freeze.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Victor Ikpe, popularly known as Keivo, has been removed from the ongoing voting poll for the reality show’s “Show Ya Sef” season.

Checks by Naija News showed that Keivo’s name was no longer available on the official BBNaija voting platform.

Keivo
Keivo
Keivo Missing From Voting Poll
Keivo Missing From Voting Poll

This means viewers were unable to cast votes for him alongside the other housemates still listed on the platform.

The development comes shortly after the organizers announced that Biggie would address the housemates following a physical confrontation between Keivo and fellow contestant Tram.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, as viewers asked to stay tuned for Biggie’s address to the housemates.

Although the organizers had not officially disclosed why Keivo was removed from the voting platform as of the time of filing the report, the timing of the decision has led to questions about possible disciplinary measures following the clash.

The disagreement between Keivo and Tram occurred on Monday during the final week of the reality show.

The argument reportedly started over a black shirt which Tram claimed belonged to him.

The disagreement became heated before it turned physical, with Keivo throwing the first punch during the confrontation.

Biggie subsequently intervened and instructed the housemates to freeze.

The incident left Keivo emotional as he later explained his side of the matter.

He indicated that the disagreement went beyond the shirt and was linked to Tram accusing him of taking an item that did not belong to him.

Keivo also expressed concern about how the incident could affect the way viewers perceived him.

He said he did not want to leave the reality show with an impression of him as someone who takes other people’s belongings.

The housemate later spoke to Big Brother about the confrontation and his concerns over his reputation.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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