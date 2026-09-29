VIDEO: Chaos Erupt In BBNaija Show As Keivo, Tram Engage In Physical Fight

Big Brother Naija ‘Show Ya Sef’ house turned chaotic on Monday night after an argument between housemates Keivo and Tram over a shirt escalated into a physical fight.

Naija News learnt that confrontation began after Tram accused Keivo of taking his black shirt but he denied the allegation, insisting that he owned a similar shirt.

Keivo expressed frustration over being accused of stealing and the issue led to a heated exchange between the dou.

Both housemates also exchanged verbal words before Keivo reportedly threw the first punch, triggering a physical altercation.

Other housemates immediately intervened in an attempt to separate the pair as the situation intensified.

Biggie subsequently ordered all the housemates to freeze and deployed three Ninjas to restore order and prevent the confrontation from escalating further.

Meanwhile, former housemate, Abisola Ayoola has described her experience in the house as one that taught her important lessons about relationships and personal boundaries.

Abi was evicted from the reality show alongside Araga during the Sunday double eviction after spending seven weeks among the other contestants.

Speaking after her eviction in an interview with Punch, Abi reflected on the challenges she faced while trying to build relationships with the male housemates as a married woman.

She said her marital status initially appeared to make some of the men more careful about getting close to her.

According to her, she eventually managed to move beyond the initial distance and form connections with some of the male contestants despite the situation.

She said she is considering going into business and is looking at ideas that include opening a bakery and starting a bikini line.