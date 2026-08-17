BBNaija Season 11 Housemate Neche Takes Voluntary Exit

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Neche, has left the reality show voluntarily, Naija News reports.

Neche, who was the Head of House for the current week, announced her decision to leave the programme shortly after the Sunday live eviction show.

She called the other housemates together in the lounge and told them that she had chosen to withdraw from the competition.

The reality TV star did not give any reason for the decision, leaving the other contestants surprised and emotional.

After making the announcement, Neche took off her microphone and name tag before heading to the diary room, where she was expected to complete the process of leaving the show.

Neche’s departure comes less than a month after the 2026 season of BBNaija began.

The season, tagged Show Ya Sef, premiered on July 26 with 24 housemates entering the competition.

The contestants are competing for a grand prize worth ₦160 million, making this season one of the biggest editions of the reality show in terms of the prize on offer.

Before Neche’s withdrawal, Martins and Mercedes had become the first contestants to leave the house after being evicted.

Kamsy was later evicted during Sunday’s live show, making her the third housemate to exit the competition through eviction.