People Said I Was Dirty – Kamsy Breaks Silence On BBNaija Dressing Controversy

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Kamsy Uzoma, has spoken on the reactions to her appearance during her time on the reality television show.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star said many viewers formed the wrong opinion about her based on the way she dressed in the house.

The 24-year-old reality star was evicted from the Show Ya Sef edition on Sunday, August 16, after spending three weeks among the contestants.

She was one of the 16 housemates placed up for possible eviction during the third week of the competition.

Speaking about her experience in an interview with PM News, Kamsy said she went into the house without a carefully planned strategy.

Instead, she chose to behave naturally and allow viewers to decide whether they liked her personality.

She said: “It is exciting and tasking. It keeps you on your toes and helps you build your personal brand. I feel like there’s a major misconception going round because of how I was dressed in the house. People had so much to say, some said I was dirty, some said I didn’t take my bath regularly.

“Just because I want to be comfortable doesn’t mean that I should be perceived in a certain negative way. I don’t see any reason why a regular person will glam up just to sit down in the house. I didn’t think I was going into the house to form or to impress people. I was going there to make the audience love me for me.”