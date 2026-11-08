I Did Not Know What Paedophile Meant Until I Got To Prison – Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, has claimed that he only learnt the meaning of paedophile when he was in prison.

He lamented that he was falsely accused in the child sexual abuse case that sent him to prison.

Naija News reports that he stated this during an interview with Agbaletu Uncensored. He insisted that he is not a paedophile and that people conspired against him.

“I am not a paedophile; I don’t even know what it means until I was in prison,” he said.

The actor also challenged the account of the incident, claiming that he had never visited the house where he was captured on camera.

“The house where I was caught on camera, I have never been there before,” he said.

Baba Ijesha further recalled what he told his accusers while in prison after being accused of using a key to deflower a seven-year-old girl.

“They said I used a key to deflower a 7-year-old. I told them I also have a girl child; when is time they should do likewise to her if I truly did it. I laid that curse,” he said.

He also claimed that someone had warned him about the incident beforehand, adding that he only remembered the person’s name after it happened.