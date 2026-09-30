Baba Ijesha Speaks On His Relationship With Mr Latin

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has opened up about his relationship with his colleague and President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, better known as Mr Latin.

Naija News reports that Baba Ijesha described Mr Latin as a brother but said he had come to understand that the actor avoids situations that could lead to trouble.

He spoke in an interview with Kasnaty TV, reflecting on his relationship with colleagues after his release from prison.

Baba Ijesha said he had no intention of holding a grudge against Mr Latin despite their differences, noting that he preferred to remember the positive experiences they shared.

He recalled that Mr Latin had helped facilitate his first trip to London and had supported him at various points in his career.

Baba Ijesha said, “Mr Latin and I are like brothers. We are from the same Oṣùn state. We are sending money to the same place. If I am friends with someone, I will always recollect the good they have done to me. I can remember that he facilitated my first trip to London.

“We travelled to the world. My first trip overseas was not by the influence of any promoter. It was God’s time for me. I cannot now say we are fighting.

“In this our profession, Mr Latin should calm down. He is an opportunist. He only received opportunity.

“When I got back from ‘Jerusalem’, since they have asked me not to call it that name again, I called my brother more than 25 times. He would always tell me he is in a minute.”

The actor said he had expected to stay at Mr Latin’s residence after returning from prison but was unable to do so.

According to him, Mr Latin was a good person but tended to avoid confrontations.

Baba Ijesha said, “I was supposed to go and sleep at his house when I returned. Mr Latin is a good human being, but he is fearful. He does not want any trouble. That was how he was created.

“All the time these things were happening, you were pitying me, not knowing what my colleagues were experiencing.

“I was not angry with what Mr Latin said. I was the same person who called him when I came back.”

Baba Ijesha’s comments come after his widely publicised legal battle, which began in June 2021 when he was arraigned in Lagos on six counts, including indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

In July 2022, a Lagos High Court sentenced him to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

During the case, Mr Latin, who heads TAMPAN, publicly condemned the offence. He also stated that Baba Ijesha was not a registered member of the association at the time and therefore could not be subjected to its disciplinary measures.

Reflecting on his colleagues’ reactions, Baba Ijesha said some people may have remained silent because of circumstances surrounding the case.

“Those people who did not talk were not because they did not want to; it just happened to them in a certain way,” he said.