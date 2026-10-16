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‘A Huge Calamity Will Befall Me’ – Baba Ijesha Reveals Prophecy He Received

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Baba Ijesha
Baba Ijesha

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha said he received a prophecy before his imprisonment predicting that he would attain greatness after experiencing a major calamity.
  • The Lagos State High Court sentenced Baba Ijesha to concurrent terms of five years for sexual assault and three years for indecent treatment of a child.
  • Baba Ijesha shared the account during a visit to Sunday Igboho after his release from prison in November 2025 upon completing his sentence.

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has recounted a prophecy he received before going to prison, saying he was told that he would become a great man but would first experience a major calamity that would bring him to tears.

Naija News reports that the actor shared the experience during a courtesy visit to Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho at his residence.

According to Baba Ijesha, someone had received a revelation about his future, predicting that he would attain greatness after going through a painful experience.

He explained that the prophecy came before his imprisonment, which he now associates with the difficult period described in the revelation.

He said: “Before I went to prison, someone saw a revelation about me that I’ll be a great man but a huge calamity will befall me that’ll make me shed lots of tears before the prophesy will eventually come to pass. It was after then I went to prison.”

The actor’s account follows his release from prison in November 2025 after serving his sentence in a case involving the sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

Baba Ijesha was convicted by the Lagos State High Court on July 14, 2022, over offences involving the foster daughter of comedian Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess.

The court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment for sexual assault and three years for indecent treatment of a child, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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