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Goddessa, Sultex Evicted From BB Naija Show

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija

Key Takeaways

  • BBNaija housemates, Goddessa and Sultex, were evicted on Sunday during the live eviction show, ending their time in the reality TV house.
  • Naija News said Goddessa and Sultex were among 14 housemates nominated for possible eviction last week, as Mercedes, Martins Kamsy and Cassi had been evicted earlier.
  • Former BBNaija winner and Nollywood actress, Mercy Eke, told Toke Makinwa she regrets joining the show, later leaving Nigeria to start over abroad.

Two housemates, Goddessa and Sultex, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the duo were evicted on Sunday during the live eviction show.

Goddessa and Sultex were among the 14 housemates that were nominated for possible eviction last week.

Other housemates who were previously sent out of the show include Mercedes, Martins Kamsy, and Cassi, while Neche voluntarily left the house.

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija winner cum Nollywood actress, Mercy Eke, has expressed regret for participating in the reality show, despite loving the benefits.

Naija News reports that Mercy, speaking during a recent episode of Toke Moments with media personality, Toke Makinwa, said returning to a normal life after the reality show was difficult because of the challenges that came with fame.

According to the reality TV star, while the opportunities and benefits that came with the show have been rewarding, the constant public scrutiny has made the experience overwhelming.

While speaking about her love experience and inability to find a life partner after the show, Mercy said, “I regret going to Big Brother even though I love the benefits that come from it. I dey fall in love like mumu, now I said to myself that I want to marry, I want to marry, but it’s not easy.

“I have dated guys that I have given a lot of money to, not one not two, because they don’t have.”

The BBNaija star noted that she eventually left Nigeria to start over abroad, where she had to work and adjust to a different lifestyle.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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