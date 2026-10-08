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It’s Always Lonely At The Top – Tacha Opens Up On Why She Needs A Partner

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Tacha
Tacha

Key Takeaways

  • Reality TV star, Tacha Akide, said she is currently in a relationship and makes time for dating despite her busy schedule in entertainment.
  • During a conversation with media personality, Morayo, Tacha said she prefers privacy until there is a ring, because relationships can change and still reconcile.
  • Tacha said she needs one supportive partner because fame can be lonely, and she wants a quiet, hardworking, God-fearing man with money and no drama.

Reality TV star Tacha Akide has revealed that she is currently in a relationship while sharing details about the kind of man she would like to have as a partner.

Naija News reports that Tacha made this known during a conversation with media personality Morayo, who asked her about her dating life and whether she has time for relationships despite her busy schedule.

The reality star confirmed that she makes time for relationships and disclosed that there is currently someone she likes.

However, she explained that she prefers to keep the details of her relationship private.

Tacha also admitted that relationships can change, especially while working in the entertainment industry.

She said that she could still return to the public eye and announce that she is no longer with the person, only to reconcile later.

She said: “Well, there’s someone I like but if there’s no ring, are you going to come and say I’m in a relationship?

“Yeah, I would say that he’s somebody I like but who knows, I could be on the show next week and say I’m not in a relationship, break up and come back. But for now I’m in a relationship. In this industry, you need that one person because it’s always lonely at the top.

“Wow, I love very quiet guys. I want you to be very talky around me, very outspoken around me, but outside maintain steez, somebody that keeps to himself, an amazing hardworking guy and also need to love God as much as I do. Please, I don’t like beautiful men. I should be the very fine one, and then have money too, so I will not be managing your roller coaster of emotions.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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