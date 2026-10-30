I Will Keep Standing For The Truth – Radiogad Reveals What Davido Did After He Criticized Governor Adeleke 

Media personality Destiny Ezeyim, popularly known as Radiogad, has alleged that Nigerian singer Davido contacted him privately and asked him to delete videos criticising Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News reports that Radiogad made the allegation in a video posted on his Instagram page.

He also claimed that Davido later unfollowed him on social media after he failed to respond to the singer’s request.

According to him, Davido reached out through his direct messages shortly after the videos were published and asked him to take them down.

However, Radiogad claimed that he chose not to respond to the singer’s message because he believed he had the right to express his concerns about the country.

He maintained that his comments were not motivated by political interests but by his personal views on the challenges facing Nigerians.

He said in the video: “Davido quickly entered my DM. He wanted me to bring down that video, but I did not reply him. I always stand for the truth. Whether you are following me or you are not following me, I will keep standing for the truth. If Nigeria good, wetin I dey do for UK? If Nigeria dey work, wetin I go do here?”