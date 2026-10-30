El-Rufai Demands Fair Trial As Detention Reaches 256 Days

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has renewed his call for a fair trial as his detention over allegations of financial misconduct and unlawful telephone interception reaches 256 days.

El-Rufai made the demand in a statement shared on his official 𝕏 account earlier today, October 30, describing a fair trial as a fundamental human right rather than a privilege or favour.

The statement read, “El-Rufai Detention Update. Today, exactly 256 days @elrufai in Detention. A Human Right, Not a Favour. A fair trial is not an act of mercy. It is not a privilege. It is a fundamental human right.”

The former governor has been in custody since February 16, 2026, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him over allegations of financial mismanagement during his administration between 2015 and 2023.

The allegations followed a report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which raised concerns over the management of between ₦423 billion and ₦432 billion during his eight-year tenure.

He was subsequently transferred to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as investigations and legal proceedings continued.

El-Rufai is also facing a separate case instituted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations that he unlawfully intercepted telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The case reportedly followed comments he made during a television interview. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Although courts have granted him bail in some of the cases, the stringent conditions attached to the decisions have reportedly prevented his release.

He was briefly released in March on compassionate grounds to attend his mother’s burial before returning to detention.

In the alleged wiretapping case, a Federal High Court in Abuja recently dismissed his no-case submission and ordered him to enter his defence.