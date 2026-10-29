ICPC Arraigns ‘DG’ Of Fake Presidential Agency, Adeyemi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned the self-styled Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeyemi Adeniyi, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Naija News reports that ICPC brought 22 charges against him before Justice Yusuf Halilu in Maitama on Thursday.

Adeyemi, who parades himself as Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, is accused of forgery, impersonating a public officer, and obtaining over ₦27 billion to establish the agency, plus another ₦3.8 billion for staff costs.

According to the ICPC, the defendant secured the ₦30.8 billion by forging a letter to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The commission alleged that he forged an appointment letter dated March 8, 2024, purportedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, naming him the DG of the non-existent council.

It claimed he used the document to secure official recognition and offices at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III, Abuja.

The defendant was further accused of forging a request to the Accountant-General of the Federation to grant the agency self-accounting status, and another to the Director-General of NITDA for a government domain name.

The ICPC also accused Adeyemi of paying ₦210,000 to an official in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Aminu Abdullahi, to secure office space, and ₦300,000 to Ogaba Harry, an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, for the release of a Prado Jeep and a Land Cruiser.

In another count, he allegedly obtained ₦20 million on July 29, 2025, from the Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, Oyekunle Gbenga, as a “project facilitation loan” for a fictitious ₦2.8 billion contract to furnish and renovate his official residence.

The offences, allegedly committed between 2024 and 2026, are said to contravene the Penal Code, the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Following his plea, the prosecution lawyer, Fatima Bardi, asked for a trial date.

But the defence counsel, Ibrahim Angulu (SAN), urged the court to grant his client bail, saying he had been in detention for 155 days and was in poor health.

He said a report from the police clinic where Adeyemi had been receiving treatment showed that his condition was getting worse.

The judge asked the defence to file a written bail application and set November 9 for the trial to commence and a possible hearing of the application.