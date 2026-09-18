ICPC Quizzes APC Candidate Okoro Over Alleged Fraud

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have questioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ise-Orun/Ikere/Ekiti Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general election, Toyin Okoro, over allegations of fraud.

Naija News reports that Okoro, a former Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, appeared before investigators at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

He arrived at the commission’s office around 2 pm following an invitation dated September 7, 2026, and signed by the Head of Special Duty Team, Oshinyemi Oluwaseun, on behalf of the ICPC chairman.

Sources who spoke with The Cable said Okoro spent about 30 minutes at the commission’s reception before he was taken into an interrogation room at approximately 2:40 pm.

He was reportedly questioned by investigators for more than two hours before being released on bail around 5 pm.

The APC candidate was said to have been directed to return to the commission for further questioning at a later date.

The invitation letter, issued under Sections 28 and 40 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, requested Okoro’s appearance before the commission and informed him that he could come with a lawyer or any person of his choice.

The letter read in part, “Pursuant to Section 28 & 40 of the above cited Act, you are kindly required to appear before the undersigned at the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja on 17 September 2026 by 10 am prompt.

“Additionally, you may wish to come with a lawyer or any individual of your choice.”

The anti-graft agency is investigating allegations that Okoro operated a private company while serving as a Senior Legislative Aide at the National Assembly, an action the commission said may have contravened public service regulations.

He was also accused of allegedly using his position as a public officer to facilitate contracts for the company from government agencies, including the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure.

The commission is also examining allegations that Okoro continued receiving salaries and allowances from the National Assembly while allegedly being the beneficial owner of the private firm.

According to reports, the allegations were brought before anti-corruption authorities after which Okoro was accused of allegedly producing a resignation letter that investigators believed was falsified and backdated.

The commission is also looking into claims that the APC candidate made false declarations in documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The allegations are reportedly linked to documents obtained from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and records from the National Assembly.