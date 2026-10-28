₦1bn Suit: Court Fixes Date For Judgment In El-Rufai’s Case Against ICPC, Others

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, has fixed December 2, 2026 for judgement in the ₦1 billion fundamental rights suit filed by former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and co-respondents.

Justice Abdulmalik fixed the date after lawyers to all the parties involved in the case adopted their processes.

However, El-Rufai’s lwayer was not in court when the case was called.

Justice Abdulmalik then made an order deeming all the processes filed by the former governor adopted.

On his part, the counsel for the ICPC, Abdul Mohammed (SAN), identified and adopted all their processes, and urged the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety.

The lawyer to the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Ezekiel Rimamsomte, and the Director of Civil Litigation and Public Law, Maimuna Lami-Shiru, who represented the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), equally adopted their separate processes and prayed the court to dismiss the suit.

During the process, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, entered the courtroom and apologised for his lateness.

When the lawyer sought the permission of the court to allow him adopt his court’s documents, he was informed by the judge that his processes had already been deemed adopted.

Naija News reports that Justice Abdulmalik consequently adjourned the matter until December 2 for judgment.