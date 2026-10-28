I Have Never Spoken Against El-Rufai – Uba Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has dismissed claims of a rift with his embattled predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani stated that contrary to reports, he has no problem with El-Rufai and has never spoken against him.

Naija News reports that the governor disclosed this during an interview on Trust TV.

He also said he has no personal issue with El-Rufai, despite what the media is speculating.

“I have no problem with El-Rufai; I have never spoken against him,” Gov Sani said

The governor said political jobbers are exaggerating reports of a fallout between him and El-Rufai to create crises in Kaduna State.

According to the governor, his administration is focused on governance and not on fighting anyone.

He said he respects El-Rufai as his predecessor and leader, adding that he will continue to respect him.

Sani also stressed that his priority is to unite the people of Kaduna State and deliver dividends of democracy, not to engage in any media war.

He urged the people of the state to disregard rumours of any rift between him and El-Rufai.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has accused Governor Uba Sani of causing El-Rufai’s travails.

Naija News recalls that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has held El-Rufai in custody since February 2026, following investigations into allegations of financial misconduct

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is also facing a separate case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the alleged unlawful interception of communications involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

In the DSS case, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, declined in June 2026 to vary the bail conditions earlier imposed on El-Rufai.

In a separate corruption case in Kaduna State, the High Court denied him bail and ordered that he remain in ICPC custody pending the continuation of his trial.

Weighing in on the issue, Ashiru said in an interview with DCL Hausa that Sani is responsible for El-Rufai’s current ordeal.

According to Ashiru, “I have no problem whatsoever with Malam Nasir El-Rufai. He is my elder brother.

“I want to reiterate that it was Governor Uba Sani who orchestrated the situation El-Rufai currently finds himself in.”