Gov Uba Sani Orchestrated El-Rufai’s Ordeal – ADC Chieftain, Ashiru

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has accused Governor Uba Sani of causing former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s travails.

Naija News recalls that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has held El-Rufai in custody since February 2026, following investigations into allegations of financial misconduct.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is also facing a separate case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the alleged unlawful interception of communications involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

In the DSS case, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, declined in June 2026 to vary the bail conditions earlier imposed on El-Rufai.

In a separate corruption case in Kaduna State, the High Court denied him bail and ordered that he remain in ICPC custody pending the continuation of his trial.

Weighing in on the issue, Ashiru said in an interview with DCL Hausa that Sani is responsible for El-Rufai’s current ordeal.

According to Ashiru, “I have no problem whatsoever with Malam Nasir El-Rufai. He is my elder brother.

“I want to reiterate that it was Governor Uba Sani who orchestrated the situation El-Rufai currently finds himself in.”