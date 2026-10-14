Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Case Until December

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has left the Federal High Court in Kaduna after the court postponed further hearing in his case until December 8, 2026.

Naija News reports that the case was adjourned after a new lawyer was assigned to handle the prosecution.

The lawyer asked the court for more time to study the case and prepare for the next hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Hauwa Buhari, granted the request, setting December 8 as the date for the continuation of proceedings.

El-Rufai had appeared at the court on Wednesday for proceedings in a separate case involving the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former governor is facing ongoing legal proceedings linked to allegations of financial misconduct during his time in office in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

The ICPC has been investigating allegations relating to the management of public funds during his administration.

At Tuesday’s hearing, a forensic investigator with the Department of State Services (DSS), Segun Kayode, told the court that El-Rufai and some of his associates allegedly set aside $600,000 to pay off officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some middlemen.

Kayode, the first prosecution witness, said the sum was split into $500,000 and $100,000, and that forensic audio recordings captured conversations between the former governor and some of his alleged associates.

He said the recordings dwelt on alleged moves to derail an EFCC investigation into a company called Singularity.