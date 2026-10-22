Why We Dumped El-Rufai After Years Of Loyalty – Ex-Chief Of Staff

An ex-chief of staff to former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has said several of his (El-Rufai’s) associates helped him attain power.

According to him, the embattled politician still owes those who built the political structure that helped him win elections.

Naija News reports that he spoke during an interview with RFI Hausa.

Saidu dismissed allegations that he and other former allies betrayed El-Rufai by withdrawing their political support.

Saidu insisted that El-Rufai did not single-handedly build the political machinery that brought him to power, arguing that several associates had been active in politics long before the former governor joined them.

According to him, the former governor benefited from a political network they jointly established, adding that those now accused of abandoning him had made significant sacrifices for their political struggle.

“We begged him to join politics,” Saidu declared.

He recalled that his involvement in politics dated back to the era of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

Saidu mentioned Professor Ango Abdullahi and other prominent political figures as people familiar with the history of their political activities.

He also challenged the perception that El-Rufai personally controlled the political structure behind his rise to power, insisting that his associates’ contributions could not be overlooked.

The former Chief of Staff further rejected claims that he abandoned El-Rufai during difficult times, recounting his own experiences of detention and imprisonment.

According to him, he was arrested on New Year’s Eve and spent 50 days in prison before being released.

He said he was then taken through several court proceedings until his bail was revoked, keeping him behind bars for another 54 days.

Saidu also recalled spending the last Eid-el-Adha celebration in prison.

“It is an outright lie to say we abandoned him,” he insisted.

He explained that the disagreement arose after some associates became convinced that their loyalty and sacrifices were no longer appreciated.

Saidu maintained that his relationship with El-Rufai had grown beyond politics into a family-level association, making the betrayal allegations particularly troubling.

He also disclosed that disagreements over political succession contributed to the breakdown of their alliance.

According to him, members of their political camp were supporting Malam Jaafaru as their preferred candidate in Kaduna without knowing that El-Rufai had already settled on another candidate.

Saidu, however, maintained that he parted ways because he was dissatisfied with how the former governor treated his political associates.