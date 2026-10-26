El-Rufai Kisses Wife In Court (Video)

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai drew attention at the Federal High Court, Abuja, when he hugged and kissed his wife shortly before his trial over the alleged interception of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu’s, phone calls.

Naija News reports that the brief moment, which occurred in the court premises before he went into the courtroom, caught the eyes of lawyers and supporters present.

The light moment, however, gave way to a setback for the former governor, as Justice Joyce Abdulmalik threw out his no-case submission.

In her ruling, the judge held that the Department of State Services (DSS) had presented enough evidence to warrant El-Rufai answering the charge against him, if he wished.

Naija News had earlier reported that El-Rufai asked the court to discharge him after the DSS closed its case with two witnesses.

His counsel, Akinyemi Aremu, argued that the prosecution failed to make out a case that required his client to open a defence.

Countering him, the DSS lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), relied on the prosecution’s counter-affidavit and accused the defence of overlooking Exhibit B.

The prosecution said the exhibit contained El-Rufai’s admission on the tapping of Ribadu’s phone.

Aladedoye urged the court to dismiss the application, insisting that a prima facie case had been made out against the former governor, who was therefore legally bound to defend himself.

Justice Abdulmalik upheld the DSS’s position and directed El-Rufai to open his defence.

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