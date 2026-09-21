Court Permits Ex-Minister, Nnaji To Travel Abroad For Treatment

The Federal High Court in Abuja has authorised former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, to travel outside Nigeria for medical treatment.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted the application on Monday and ordered that Nnaji’s international passport be released so he can undertake the trip.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission arraigned Nnaji on July 13 on six counts involving alleged certificate forgery, false information and corruption.

The 63-year-old former minister pleaded not guilty to all the allegations.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/391/2026, the ICPC alleged that Nnaji received ₦29,578,466.67 in salaries and allowances between August 2023 and October 2025 while serving as minister.

The commission described the funds as “proceeds of unlawful acts,” alleging that their receipt contravened provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the anti-corruption agency accused Nnaji of using his position as minister to confer a corrupt advantage on himself by receiving the same salaries and allowances, contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The remaining four counts concern alleged forgery and the purported use of false documents.

The ICPC alleged that Nnaji knowingly submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, numbered A231309, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation during the documentation process for his ministerial appointment.

The commission also accused him of presenting a purported University of Nigeria, Nsukka, degree certificate in Microbiology/Biochemistry, bearing certificate number 004501, which it alleged was false.

According to the prosecution, Nnaji allegedly used both documents as genuine despite knowing they were forged, contrary to Sections 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.

Nnaji has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel from the chambers of Ogwu Onoja, SAN, moved an application seeking the release of Nnaji’s international passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

After hearing the application, Justice Abdulmalik granted the request and directed that the passport be released to the former minister.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case until October 26 for continuation of the trial.