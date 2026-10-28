Why I Won’t Reveal What I Have Done To Support El-Rufai – Uba Sani

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has vowed not to disclose the private steps he took to show support for his detained predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Sani made the remarks amid growing scrutiny of his relationship with El-Rufai.

Speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Sani said he retained tremendous respect for El-Rufai.

He said he considered it inappropriate to publicise everything he had done to demonstrate that regard.

“As a matter of respect, many things I’ve done to show my respect for him, my regard for him, I don’t think I should come out and say it. Because when you respect someone, you don’t come out to say certain things,” he said.

The governor was responding to questions about his perceived silence over El-Rufai’s continued detention and whether he feared the former governor’s political influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the person “who made the statement was speaking for himself. He’s not speaking for me”.

The governor argued that his approach to political relationships was guided by his personal character and respect for those who had held public office before him.

He said, “This is who I am. When I hold a person in high regard, everything good I have said about him, I stand by it. When I was in the Senate, I said a lot of good things about my leaders, and I stand by them.

“One good thing I am happy about is that people can only quote me saying good things about people, but they have never quoted me saying bad things about my leaders.

“I think it is better you quote me saying good things about my leaders than hear me saying bad things about them. It is something I always pray to God not to let me do. For me, that is my character.”