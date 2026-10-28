Why I Recommended Christopher Musa To Tinubu – Uba Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has revealed how he contributed to the appointment of General Christopher Musa, rtd, as the Minister of Defence.

Sani, who spoke on the security situation in the country and his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, said he recommended Musa to the Defence Ministry.

Naija News reports that the governor disclosed this during a Tuesday interview on Trust TV.

“I was instrumental in General Christopher Musa’s appointment as Defence Minister,” he said.

The governor said he recommended General Musa to President Tinubu because of his competence, experience and track record in the fight against insecurity, adding that his recommendation was based on merit.

He noted that General Musa is one of the finest military officers Nigeria has ever produced, emphasising that he deserves the appointment.

Governor Sani further described General Musa as a highly professional and disciplined military officer who will use his wealth of experience to tackle insecurity in the country.

He expressed confidence that Musa will deliver as Defence Minister and help the administration of President Bola Tinubu end insecurity.

He also said that President Tinubu listened to his recommendation because the President wants the best hands to handle the security sector.