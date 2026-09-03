Kaduna Governor Increases Salaries For Traditional Rulers

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved an increase in the remuneration of traditional rulers across the state.

Naija News reports that the new arrangement covers various categories of traditional leaders, including paramount rulers such as Emirs and Chiefs, as well as district and village heads across Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) welcomed the governor’s decision, saying better welfare for traditional rulers would enable them to contribute more effectively to peace and security efforts in their communities.

The association said traditional institutions continued to play an important role in governance because of their close relationship with people at the grassroots.

ALGON also said the improved remuneration could encourage traditional leaders to become more involved in intelligence gathering, settling disputes and promoting peaceful relationships among residents.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Sheikh Jamilu Abubakar Albani, the association emphasized that traditional rulers could also assist government authorities in mobilising communities and supporting programmes aimed at improving development at the grassroots.

According to ALGON, stronger cooperation between traditional institutions, local government councils and security agencies could help the state deal with some of its security concerns and other issues in the state.